Hong Kong – CS attends Closing Ceremony of 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou (with photos)

CS attends Closing Ceremony of 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou (with photos) *************************************************************************



​The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, attended the Closing Ceremony of the 19th Asian Games held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium this evening (October 8).



Mr Chan said that the Hong Kong, China Delegation has made great efforts in striving for excellence in this edition of the Asian Games. Their remarkable achievements in winning a total of 53 medals, namely eight golds, 16 silvers and 29 bronzes, a record-breaking total attained by Hong Kong athletes in the Asian Games, have brought glory to the city and pride to all Hong Kong citizens. He also believed that all Hong Kong citizens would be proud of the country’s success in presenting to the world a great sporting event that is distinctly Chinese, uniquely Asian and spectacular.

Before attending the Closing Ceremony, Mr Chan, accompanied by the Commissioner for Sports of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Mr Sam Wong, went to the athletes’ village of the Asian Games and met with the village mayor Li Huolin. On behalf of the HKSAR Government, Mr Chan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Hangzhou for rendering meticulous care to the Hong Kong, China delegation, members of which could thus concentrate on striving for excellence in the Asian Games.

After that, they, jointly with the President of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC), Mr Timothy Fok, and the Chef de Mission of the Hong Kong, China Delegation to the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, Mr Kenneth Fok, interacted with some Hong Kong athletes in the village. On behalf of the HKSAR Government, Mr Chan expressed his recognition once again of Hong Kong athletes’ professional performance and perseverance during the Asian Games, as well as the SF&OC’s comprehensive arrangements and support for the Hong Kong, China Delegation.



Mr Chan will return to Hong Kong tomorrow (October 9).