Teqtivity Gives Insights Into Identifying “Ghost” and “Zombie” Assets in an Organization

Teqtivity, a leading IT Asset Management (ITAM) provider, is proud to announce a groundbreaking new solution that empowers organizations to efficiently identify and manage “Ghost” and “Zombie” assets within their IT infrastructure. This innovative technology revolutionizes the way companies optimize their ITAM processes, resulting in substantial cost savings and improved operational efficiency.

Unused and forgotten assets, often referred to as “Ghost” and “Zombie” assets, consume valuable resources, drive up operational costs, and pose security risks when not adequately managed. Teqtivity’s cutting-edge IT Asset Management solutions provide advanced visibility and reporting to provide organizations with the insights they need to address these challenges effectively.

A 2017 study by Gartner found that up to 30% of assets in an organization may be classified as “Ghost” or “Zombie.” This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive ITAM strategy that can identify and eliminate these hidden liabilities.

Teqtivity’s CEO, Hiren Hasmukh, remarked on this critical issue, saying, “Inefficient IT Asset Management can drain a company’s resources and hinder its growth potential. Teqtivity is committed to helping organizations manage their IT assets, gaining visibility and asset control.”

Teqtivity’s ITAM solutions offer the following key benefits:

Easy Receipt & Setup: The simple UI allows assets to be added in bulk or as individual items. Integrations with various suppliers are also available.

Access Control: Create multiple levels of access to provide teams with permissions to the functions they need while reducing vulnerabilities.

Lifecycle Management: Conveniently track an asset’s condition from Brand New to Assigned, Used, Damaged, Legal Hold, Lost, and End of Life.

Precise Inventory Insights: Enhance inventory management with Teqtivity’s system that allows you to cycle count current assets with detailed information.

Integrations that Fit with Existing Processes: Enhance workflows by integrating Teqtivity’s products with existing IT management, reporting, service desk applications, and more.

Identification of Ghost and Zombie Assets: Pinpoint assets that are underutilized, obsolete, or unaccounted for.

Real-Time Reporting: Take action to address these assets, reducing operational costs and minimizing security risks.

Cost Savings: By eliminating or repurposing unused assets, companies can significantly reduce their IT expenditures.

Teqtivity’s commitment to innovation and excellence has already garnered attention from industry experts and early adopters. Organizations that have integrated Teqtivity’s solution report immediate improvements in asset visibility and cost savings. As Teqtivity continues to pioneer advancements in IT asset management, the company remains dedicated to helping organizations thrive.

About Teqtivity

You don’t have time to waste on a run-of-the-mill product. Our development team customizes Teqtivity to fit your specific business requirements, so you can maximize your ROI. Whether you need unique status rules, custom reports, or integrations with other business tools, our team of experts can help you get it done.