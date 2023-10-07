Flower People Shifts From Cut Flowers to Seeds and Bulbs to Meet the High Demand From Gardeners

Just in time for fall, Flower People is offering a top-tier selection of fall-planted bulbs, including Italian Ranunculus and Anemones, heirloom Narcissus, and Peony Tulips

There’s nothing quite like the peace and serenity that nature provides, and for many – a garden is the most idyllic place on earth. Gardening is a hobby that is often associated with an older demographic, usually deemed an interest among grandmothers. However, there is a booming interest among the younger generations as holistic health and wellness practices and homesteading rise in popularity. One Washington-based family business is on a mission to bridge the gap between traditional gardening and the next generation of cut flower gardeners by becoming the go-to source for uncommon, easy-to-grow flowers that inspire creativity, promote well-being, and brighten lives.

Meet Flower People, a family business created by Emilie and CJ, a husband and wife team with a vision to help gardeners create their gorgeous garden that will nurture a creative side and produce the most beautiful flowers all season long. Flower People specializes in producing and sourcing seeds and dahlias, with a special focus on rare and hard-to-find plants that are a breeze to grow. Just in time for fall, Flower People is offering a top-tier selection of fall-planted bulbs, including Italian Ranunculus and Anemones, heirloom Narcissus, and Peony Tulips, complete with precise growing instructions.

Unlike most seed companies which are merely distributors of base-level international products, Flower People produces and sources only premium quality seeds and tubers to meet the high demand for uncommon, on-trend, and easy-to-grow flowers.Seeds are packaged in beautiful and unique FSC-certified paper tubes that are compostable, naturally biodegradable, recyclable, reusable, and do not disintegrate in the garden.

“I received the ranunculus corms which I purchased from you! I love and certainly appreciate the effort in the beautiful packaging! The tissue-wrapped flower bags! Just perfect! In that effort, it shows your love for your flower business! “ – Customer Review

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to the community, the Flower People’s purpose-driven visions have come to fruition.

To learn more about Flower People, please visit: https://flowerpeople.com/

About Flower People

Flower People is a family business that grows and sources specialty flower seeds, bulbs, and dahlias. Founded in 2021 by Emilie Harris and her husband CJ, Flower People was created to help create unique gardens and make hard-to-find but easy-to-grow plants available to the home gardener. Being Siberian-born, Emilie was raised among wildflowers and felt peace among nature and a lush garden. When their daughter was born, they moved to a rural town in Washington where a garden could thrive and bloom with ease. Shocked by how quickly Dahlia tubers sold out and the limited supply of US-grown seeds available, CJ nudged Emilie to begin growing Dahlia tubers and seeds instead of cut flowers, and thus, Flower People began.