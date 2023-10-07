TFTS Bags the Exclusive Housekeeping Contract for ICC World Cup 2023

The Arun Jaitley Stadium, one of India’s most iconic cricket venues, is set to host several high-profile matches during the World Cup Cricket tournament. As the chosen housekeeping partner, TFTS will be responsible for ensuring the stadium maintains the highest standards of cleanliness, hygiene, and overall operational efficiency throughout the tournament.

Commenting on this milestone achievement, Mr. Atul Mahajan, Director of TFTS, stated, “We are thrilled to have been awarded the contract for housekeeping services during the World Cup Cricket matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This prestigious opportunity exemplifies our dedication to delivering top-tier facility management solutions. We understand the importance of maintaining a highest standard of environment for players, spectators, and officials, and we are fully prepared to meet and exceed the expectations set forth by this renowned event.”

TFTS boasts a team of highly trained and experienced professionals who will be deployed to ensure the stadium’s cleanliness and sanitation are maintained at the highest level throughout the tournament. The company will employ state-of-the-art cleaning equipment and environmentally friendly cleaning practices to uphold its commitment to sustainability and responsible facility management.

The World Cup Cricket matches are not only a showcase of sporting excellence but also an opportunity to spotlight the capability of TFTS to deliver exceptional facility management services on a global stage. TFTS has a track record of successfully managing housekeeping services for various sporting events, conferences, and hospitality venues, earning accolades for their unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

As India gears up to host the world’s premier cricket tournament, TFTS is poised to play a vital role in ensuring that the Arun Jaitley Stadium offers an immaculate and safe environment for players, officials, and spectators. The company is committed to making this event a memorable and seamless experience for all involved.

About Trendsetters Facilities & Technical Services Pvt Ltd (TFTS),

TFTS is India’s leading housekeeping and facility management company, dedicated to delivering world-class services to a diverse range of clients. With a strong commitment to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, TFTS has established itself as a trusted partner in facility management solutions.

About ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the 13th edition of this prestigious international tournament, will be hosted in India. With a history dating back to 1975, the World Cup has grown into a global phenomenon, attracting millions of passionate cricket fans worldwide. This tournament will bring together elite cricket teams, each vying for the coveted title of world champions. India’s iconic cricket culture and stadiums will set the stage for an unforgettable experience. Get ready for unparalleled cricketing action, camaraderie, and moments that will define cricketing history.

