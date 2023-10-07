Herman Lentz’s Collection of Stories Told from a NY Jewish Perspective Lands an Exhibit Spot at Frankfurt Book Fair 2023

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, October 6, 2023

Jewmorous is as thoughtful as it is risqu making it one of the most original and compelling coming-of-age stories you will ever read. BookBaby Book of the Day Review

Sometime in the middle of October, Frankfurt residents as well as visitors from other places will be treated once again to the Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse), one of the largest book fairs in Europe. The early days of this event will be dedicated exclusively to a gathering of global publishers as they discuss industry trends. On the weekend, the event will be open to the public, with its many book exhibits affording many authors a chance at a global readership.

One book that fairgoers should never miss out at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023 is Jewmorous: A Collection of Stories Which Prove Im Full of SCHTICK! (BookBaby; 2023). The book is written by Herman Lentz, whose goal (and hope) is not to be recognized posthumously.

Jewmorous chronicles Lentzs life stories told from a New York Jewish perspective. This book is deeply human as Lentz creatively represents what makes us flawed, funny, and genuine people.

Writing about the ordinary and making the stories compelling and engaging is no easy task. But in his book, Lentz portrays the ordinary in a peculiar, terrific manner. He highlights the humor and long-lasting implications that arise in the most mundane moments, whether that be early romances, college years, work, marriage, having kids, or even selling a house. Lentz plays the role of hero, antihero, and victim, many times in the same story.

Although Herman Lentz (in his 67+ years) has certainly lived a unique life, his writing is wonderfully relatable. No one escapes life without the awkward and uncomfortable moments. Rather than casting them aside as forgettable, Lentz dives deeply into them and explores the complexities of emotions that arise with them. He embraces the discomfort and recognizes that it makes for one heck of a story. He writes with delusions of grandeur, and a rich imagination. His stories implement sarcasm, snark, and self-deprecation as coping skills.

Jewmorous encourages readers to find meaning in every single moment. Lentz said, If we solely place value on the picture-perfect memories, were missing out on a large chunk of our lives. No moments should be wasted, especially the ones that make us close our eyes and shake our heads. So, enjoy this PG-13 account from a self-proclaimed devout narcissist who is not afraid to boldly tell stories about the good, bad, and everything in between.

Fairgoers at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023 are invited to check out the display for Herman Lentzs Jewmorous: A Collection of Stories Which Prove Im Full of SCHTICK! at the exhibit to be maintained by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagent at stand No. 6.0 A32. The Frankfurt Book

Fair 2023 will occur on October 18-22, 2023, at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

The book is available on Amazon and BookBaby. Herman Lentz invites readers to visit his website at http://www.jewmorous.com/

Jewmorous: A Collection of Stories Which Prove Im Full of SCHTICK!

Author | Herman Lentz

Published date | August 14, 2023

Publisher | BookBaby

Genre | Humor

Author Bio

Herman Lentz is a story teller that has put together a collection of essays about his lifes adventures and misadventures. A New York Jew, he now lives in New Jersey with his first-generation Greek Orthodox wife. He prides himself on a great head of hair and razor sharp wit. He avoids shopping, anything mechanical, and physical labor. His goal (and hope) in life is not to be recognized posthumously.