Mabel C. Moyano and Daniella Barberry’s “Learning to Be Oneself” – A Captivating Tale of Self-Discovery

Mabel C. Moyano is an exceptional artist and educator hailing from the vibrant city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. With an extensive journey across various lands, she has acquired a teaching qualification from the esteemed University of Miami, Florida, followed by a Masters degree in Bilingualism from Florida International University. These enriching experiences have influenced the creation of her remarkable literary work.

Accompanying her is the gifted Daniella Barberry, a fascinating narrator. Collaboratively, they have skillfully crafted a deeply moving narrative that is certain to strike a chord within you.

Step into the enchanting world of Learning to Be Oneself, a fascinating book that will take you on an unforgettable journey through the life of a young boy named Peter. Prepare to be transported to the picturesque countryside of old Spain, where a tiny farm becomes the backdrop for a story that will tug at your heartstrings

As the pages turn, you will witness Peters life take an unexpected turn when his father falls ill. It is in the face of these challenges and obstacles that Peters true character begins to shine. With every twist and turn, the narrative prowess of Mabel C. Moyano and Daniella Barberry will leave you spellbound, as they skillfully depict Peters transformation from a timid young boy into a brave problem-solver.

This incredible book holds precious life lessons that deeply touch the hearts of readers from all walks of life. Learning to Be Oneself beautifully emphasizes the significance of embracing our inner wisdom, relying on ourselves, and finding solace in the unstoppable strength of the human spirit. As you read the story, youll find powerful parts that teach us important lessons. Take Peters journey, for example. It shows us that when things get tough, the strength inside us can be our most important tool.

Learning to Be Oneself

By Mabel Moyano

Publication date : June 28, 2023

Language : English

About the Author

Mabel Moyano graduated at the Escuela de Bellas Artes, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as an Art Teacher. Later completed a Bachelor of Science in Education at the University of Miami, Florida. Years later, studying at Florida International University, in Miami, received a Master of Science in Bilingualism.

Daniella Barbery was born in Santiago, Chile with very low vision. Despite her obstacles, she studied at the Instituto Chileno Britanico de Cultura, where she graduated in English Pedagogy. Years later in Miami, graduated from Florida International University with a Bachelor of Arts in English as a foreign language (ESOL) and Translator of Spanish and English. She also completed the Montessori Methodology Certification at the Alexander Montessori School. Today Daniella is a tutor of foreign students. –This text refers to the paperback edition.