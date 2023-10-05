PCV Murcor Employees and PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope Donates to Maui Strong Fund

PCV Murcor’s nonprofit, PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope, is pleased to share that it has matched donations to support the people and places affected by the Maui wildfires. Recently, our employees and their families, friends, and communities came together to show their Aloha spirit to those affected by raising money and donating the funds to the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

“A Big Mahalo to everyone who participated in raising much-needed funds to help the people of Maui. Our community has come together again for a worthy cause. I am proud of how we continue to support those in need,” PCV Murcor’s VP of Human Resources Marybeth Sosa said.

The Maui Strong Fund is providing financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs of the people and places affected by the devastating Maui wildfires. For more information on the Hawai’i Community Foundation and how to donate to the Maui Strong Fund, please visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org.