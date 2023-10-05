Cayman Chemical Introduces a New Tool to Study Protein-Lipid Interactions

Cayman Chemical, a leading supplier of bioactive lipids, has developed Cayman LipiDOT Strips™ as a research tool for the rapid identification of protein-lipid interactions. This new tool allows researchers to maximize the information gained from early protein-lipid interaction screening campaigns, giving researchers greater insight into protein-lipid interactions while being simple to perform, low cost, and easily completed in a single day.

Cayman LipiDOT Strips™ can be used to identify one or more lipids interacting with a protein of interest, assess a protein’s relative lipid-binding specificity, and/or identify protein candidates for in-depth lipid-binding analysis. By identifying new lipid-protein interactions, researchers can better understand the important roles of lipids in modulating protein function and gain important insights into the biology of diseases and biological processes, which may prove useful in the pursuit of new therapeutic avenues.

Cayman LipiDOT Strips™ – PIPs Plus is the first introduction to Cayman’s new product group. It includes 22 biologically relevant lipids arranged in a preconfigured panel. Cayman LipiDOT Strips™ – PIPs Plus contains several types of lipids, such as phospholipids, including a variety of phosphatidylinositol phosphate (PIP) species, lysophospholipids, and cardiolipin, as well as cholesterol and sphingolipids. These lipids interact with a variety of proteins to regulate signaling events, nutrient and energy metabolism, lipid transport, and cell adhesion, among other processes.

Custom biophysical characterization and structural biology solutions are also provided by Cayman to further characterize protein-lipid interactions.