Indian pop sensation Zaeden announces India tour

India’s thriving pop music artist Zaeden announces the start of his 2023 tour starting 6th October and will culminate on 3rd December. This multi-city tour kickstarts with its first show in Mumbai at the Jio World Drive and will be brought to 7 more cities including Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Bhopal, Pune, Bengaluru and Nagpur. More cities are expected to be added as part of the tour in the coming weeks.

The tour has been curated by Paytm Insider in partnership with Represent and Re:Play. Zaeden is a well-known name in India’s thriving pop music scene, known for his innovative and contemporary body of work. From the moment he released his first track, ‘Tere Bina,’ he established himself as a veteran in the music industry, achieving over 40 million streams on his debut album ‘Genesis 1:1.’ His impressive live performances include appearances on global stages such as ‘Tomorrowland’ and ‘Ushuaia,’ making him one of the first Indians to grace these platforms. In 2017, he even had the honour of opening for Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour in Mumbai. Zaeden is not only a talented musician but also a fashion-forward artist and a favourite of many brands. He has played a pivotal role in leading the pop music revolution in India and is poised to make a global impact in the near future.

Through the ‘Revelation Tour’, the sensational singer returns to the stage, ready to captivate the audience with his hit songs including the chart-topping “Tere Bina.” Alongside Zaeden’s electrifying performance, the tour guarantees an exhilarating auditory journey that will undoubtedly mesmerise and delight all his fans.

Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider said, “Zaeden’s vocals and tunes have seriously hit home with the younger crowd. His previous tour, ‘A to Zae’ was quite successful and this one’s going to soar even higher. We’ve gone all out to make sure fans get an epic experience during the Revelation Tour and enjoy his live performances the way they should truly be enjoyed.”

The Revelation Tour will cover the following cities starting with:-

Mumbai on 6th October at Jio World Drive

Kolkata on 20th October at JW Marriott

Delhi on 27th October r (Venue TBA)

Indore on 18th November at Phoenix Citadel Mall

Bhopal on 19th November (Venue TBA)

Pune on 25th November (Venue TBA)

Bengaluru on 26th November (Venue TBA )

Nagpur on 3rd December at Dabo Club and Kitchen

The tickets for this start at ₹499. For more details and to book your tickets, log on to Paytm Insider now!

About Paytm Insider

Paytm Insider is India’s leading live entertainment and digital experience platform. It helps the audience discover and find tickets to exciting live and online events. The company has welcomed fans to over 150K events nationwide and sold over 23 million tickets to some of the most exciting and unforgettable experiences.