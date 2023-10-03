Utah Divorce Attorney Firm, PLLC, Announces Plans to Hire a Skilled Divorce Lawyer

Salt Lake City-based family law practice begins its search for an experienced divorce and custody lawyer to join the firm and help meet the growing demand for legal services.

Headquartered in Farmington, Utah, Utah Divorce Attorney Firm, PLLC has offices convenient to residents of both Salt Lake and Davis Counties. Their attorneys are experts in Utah divorce law and help Utahns navigate the legal challenges of divorce, separation, and custody disagreements. To meet the growing needs of the practice, the firm is actively searching for another attorney to join the team.

Douglas Anderson, Managing Partner for Divorce Attorney Firm, PLLC, has been a practicing family law specialist since 2012 and is passionate about helping clients achieve positive outcomes. A divorcee, Anderson knows first-hand the stress and emotional drain many clients experience when separating from a spouse. This intimate knowledge of the situation drives him to be a beacon of hope in their lives, as he manages the legal logistics so they can focus on themselves and the needs of their families.

While Utah has one of the lowest divorce rates in the nation, the state has still seen a 5% increase in the number of divorces in the ten years from 2011-2021. This increase leads to a greater need for expert legal advice from attorneys well-versed in Utah’s divorce and custody laws.

“While it is heartbreaking to see the toll that divorce is taking on Utah families,” stated Anderson. “I am grateful to have the legal experience and knowledge to be their advocate and guide through difficult times. Hiring an additional attorney to join the practice will allow us to take more cases and ensure we give every client’s case the time and attention it deserves.”

In August, Divorce Attorney Firm hired Richard Dowse, who has brought his unique skills and specialties to the firm. In addition to his expertise as a lawyer, Mr. Dowse is also a Spanish speaker. His language skills have enabled the firm to welcome clients who are native Spanish speakers.

“Our goal is to be more than just the best divorce law firm for legal advice,” remarked Anderson. “We hope to provide clients with the best experience and network of resources as they strive to determine what they need after divorce.”

In 2019, Anderson was awarded the Super Lawyer Rising Star Award. To learn more about Divorce Attorney Utah, PLLC, or to schedule a consultation with their team, visit www.divorceattorneyut.com or call 385-316-9589.

About The Utah Divorce Attorney Firm, PLLC

The Utah Divorce Attorney Firm, PLLC has extensive experience when it comes to divorce and family issues. They help and guide people through any of these complicated situations while keeping their best interests, from child custody to finances, in mind.