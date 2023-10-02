Remind Launches New Website: Bringing Nature’s Tranquility to Every Indian Home

At the heart of Remind is a commitment to providing families across India with access to eco-conscious and sustainable products. Founded by Mr. Janeshwar Lal, a retired government employee, Remind’s journey began with his personal concern about the incense and pooja products he introduced to his own home. This concern led to the creation of a brand dedicated to making herbal and organic products accessible to every Indian household.

Mr. Janeshwar Lal, the CEO of Remind, believes in the power of nature to transform lives positively. His vision is to promote a lifestyle that prioritizes harmony with the environment and overall well-being. Under his leadership, Remind has become a symbol of trust and quality in the organic and herbal product market.

Remind is not just a brand; it’s a way of life. With a wide range of herbal and organic products, we empower individuals and families across India to embrace natural living. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and accessibility sets us apart, allowing you to “Live close to nature at your home” effortlessly.

