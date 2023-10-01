Toyota leads on reliability among Britain’s volume car makers

WEBWIRE – Saturday, September 30, 2023

A major survey of Britains motorists has revealed Toyota as the countrys most reliable volume car brand. The 2023 What Car? Reliability Survey ranked Toyota second with an overall score of 97.4 per cent, close behind its sister luxury brand Lexus.

The result is a repeat of Toyotas success last year and once again it was RAV4 that proved the top performer, dominating the surveys large SUV category with a 98.7 per cent score. Among the nations small cars, the Yaris hatchback proved is strength with the previous generation model achieving 99.3 per cent, just ahead of the current version on 98.6 per cent, securing them second and third place in their category.

Claire Evans, What Car? Consumer Editor, commented: Toyota builds extremely robust cars, and offers rock-solid reliability across its model range. The current and previous generation Yaris are affordable and theyre also two of the most dependable small cars you can buy, giving buyers who are on a tight budget highly dependable options.

What Car? produced the data from the real-world experiences of almost 22,000 drivers of cars up to five years old. Respondents reported on how many and what kind of problems theyd had with their vehicle, how long these took to put right and the cost of repairs. The results covered 32 different brands and 178 individual models.

Toyotas leading performance reflected the surveys finding that hybrid electric powertrains like those featured in almost all Toyota models are the most reliable.

Quality, durability and reliability are key elements in every Toyota, providing the foundation for the companys unmatched warranty offer of up to 10 years/100,000 miles for all its vehicles.