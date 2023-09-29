Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, especially platelet donors and type O blood donors. To help address this national need, the Franklin D. Azar & Associates law firm sponsored a Virtual Blood Drive from September 11 to September 17. with Vitalant Blood Donation centers across Colorado.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets. The American Red Cross’ national blood supply has been at a critically low level since August 2023. In fact, levels have dropped nearly 25%, threatening the medical care of patients with an immediate need for blood and those living with critical conditions who depend on lifesaving blood transfusions. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, especially platelet donors and type O blood donors.

To help address this national need, the Franklin D. Azar & Associates law firm sponsored a Virtual Blood Drive from September 11 to September 17. with Vitalant Blood Donation centers across Colorado.

“We encourage the community to pledge. One single blood donation can help save up to three lives,” said a representative o[ALS1] f Franklin D. Azar & Associates. “We’re looking forward to seeing the community support for this blood drive.”

The blood donation drive adhered to all safety guidelines and protocols recommended by health authorities to ensure the well-being of donors and volunteers. Strict measures were in place to maintain physical distancing, sanitation, and mask-wearing as appropriate. Available locations included Vitalant blood donation sites in Denver, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, Greeley, Westminster, Boulder, Golden, Highlands Ranch, Littleton, and Parker. Donation sites were open on weekdays and weekends.[ALS2] [ALS3]

The Colorado law firm also encouraged people to share the link with family and friends so they could also donate lifesaving blood to patients in need. This initiative underscores the firm’s dedication to positively impacting the well-being of local communities and emphasizes the importance of giving back.

“We want to encourage people in our community to contribute to the critically low levels of the national blood supply. Donating blood helps people injured in accidents, undergoing medical treatments, and battling blood diseases,” said a representative of Franklin D. Azar & Associates. “We want to do our best to help those in need.”

