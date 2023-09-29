Life Story of Juddy – The Life of an Unwanted Child and the Lessons that Came with It

Judson R. Woodward shares to us his life as an unwanted child to finding love in a new family, reconnections, and survival.

Judson R. Woodward is proud to share his life in this compelling autobiography, Life Story of Juddy?

Juddy, as his family fondly called him, was born in Pennsylvania in 1941. His birth parents and their families did not accept him, so he became a ward of the court and was fostered, abducted from New York to California at the age of 15, and officially adopted by the Woodward family at 19.

In 1978, he received a call from his “father.”

This book follows Juddy’s life from birth, his exciting experiences moving around the United States, and how that one phone call made him rethink family and life.

Judson R. Woodward is now at the ripe age of 82. He has coached football for 30 years and has sat on the Board of Directors of the major youth football organization in the United States. He has been to every state in the United States at least ten times and to 50 countries around the world and desires to travel some more.

You can find Life Story of Juddy? on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major bookstores, and is also currently available in different formats.