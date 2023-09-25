Japan – Value Research Center (VRC) at SSUNGA78: ‘How Purpose, Value, and Impact will Drive a Sustainable Post-SDG Future’

Value Research Center (VRC) at SSUNGA78: ‘How Purpose, Value, and Impact will Drive a Sustainable Post-SDG Future’

VRC hosts Panel Discussion at the Science Summit at UNGA78 on Sept 25, 16:00 to 18:30 JST, to discuss UN SDGs and the Value Model

KYOTO, Japan, Sep 25, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – How can purpose, value, and impact measurement serve as a guide for building a post-SDGs model?

At this year’s UN General Assembly Science Summit (SSUNGA78), Prof. Philip Sugai, Director of the Value Research Center (VRC) at Doshisha University, Dr. Victoria Hurth from the Cambridge Institute of Sustainable Leadership (CISL), Dr. Mario Abela from the Value Balancing Alliance (VBA), and Prof. Haruko Satoh from Osaka University’s ESG Integration Research and Education Center (ESG-IREC) will hold individual presentations and a panel discussion about these questions as well as their answers.

The objective of this Science Summit is “to develop and launch science collaborations to demonstrate global science mechanisms and activities to support the attainment of the UN SDGs, Agenda 2030 and Local2030.” This event brings together scientists, academics, government leaders and citizens from around the world to participate in a series of workshops, presentations and discussions.

The 9th annual Science Summit is being held live in New York and online and it is free to attend. This presentation is one of four events hosted by the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) and co-host, the Permanent Mission of Japan to the United Nations.

“Beyond the wording on corporate websites, beyond the awards and sustainability scores, businesses have clear impacts on their stakeholders,” said Prof. Sugai. “The purpose of this workshop is to go beyond the talk surrounding sustainability issues to arrive at a useful, holistic model that is founded on purpose and offers a goal-based, objective, transparent approach for measuring and accounting for impacts and the value that they create. Not only for the world’s largest corporations in developed economies, but for businesses of all sizes anywhere in the world.”

This workshop will begin with opening remarks from Prof. Toshiya Hoshino, Director of the ESG Integration Research and Education Center (ESG-IREC), OSIPP, Osaka University, followed by individual presentations from:

– Dr. Victoria Hurth, Fellow and Advisory Board Member, Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leadership (CISL)

– Dr. Mario Abela, Strategic Advisor, Value Balancing Alliance (VBA)

– Prof. Philip Sugai, Director, Value Research Center (VRC), Doshisha University

– Prof. Haruko Satoh, Co-Director, OSIPP-IAFOR Research Centre, Osaka University

This half-day workshop will be held online on, Monday, Sept 25, from 16:00 – 18:30 JST

Details of the Workshop are on: https://sched.co/1SDJ

Free registration is available on: https://sciencesummitunga.com/ssunga78/

About the Value Research Center

The Value Research Center (VRC) at Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan was established in November 2021. Its mission: to develop a practical system, a Value Model, for organizations to measure, monitor, assess and report their impacts on 7 key stakeholders: the organization itself, its shareholders, employees, customers, partners, society, and the planet.

The VRC enhances its Value Model continuously, integrating new frameworks as they are introduced, bringing greater transparency, objectivity and measurability to value creation – in ways we often didn’t see. The VRC Value Model gives government and industry eyes to see impacts they’re actually having, and the ability to fix what’s broken and enhance what they’re doing well. Learn more at www.valueresearchcenter.com

About the ESG-IREC Research Center

The Osaka University Graduate School of International Public Policy – ESG Integration Research and Education Center (ESG-IREC) conducts research on practical implementable “ESG integration” models in corporate and business activities for the creation of a more sustainable future. Visit www.osipp.osaka-u.ac.jp/en/.