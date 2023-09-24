Hong Kong – SCST congratulates Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, Tam Hoi-lam, Camille Cheng and Stephanie Au on winning two bronze medals in Asian Games

SCST congratulates Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, Tam Hoi-lam, Camille Cheng and Stephanie Au on winning two bronze medals in Asian Games ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, today (September 24) congratulated swimming athlete Siobhan Bernadette Haughey on winning a bronze medal in Women’s 50m Breaststroke at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou (Asian Games), as well as Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, Tam Hoi-lam, Camille Cheng and Stephanie Au on winning a bronze medal in Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay at the Asian Games.



Mr Yeung said, “We are thrilled by Haughey’s well deserved and popular victory. It is exhilarating that Haughey, Tam, Cheng and Au demonstrated remarkable team spirit in the competition and achieved outstanding result. I wish the swimming athletes the best in upcoming events.”