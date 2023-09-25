Diatra (Dede) L. Mason Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2023 by P.O.W.E.R.

Diatra (Dede) L. Mason of McDonough, Georgia has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of government.

About Diatra (Dede) L. Mason

With over 30 years of experience, Diatra (Dede) L. Mason is a supervisory physical scientist with United States Army Criminal Investigation Division (USACID) Forensic Exploitation Department (FXD), which is the premier forensic center for the U.S. Department of Defense, delivering full-spectrum world-class forensic services around the globe and across the range of military operations.

Dede earned a B.S. in Chemistry from Illinois College in 1986. After working as an analytical chemist in the private sector for several years, she decided to use her science background to specialize in forensic science. In 1995, she began her training and career as a latent print examiner with the Illinois State Police. In 2009, Dede was approached by a recruiter looking for latent print examiners that would be interested in battlefield forensics. She signed on the dotted line and has since been applying her skill set in support of the US Military.

In her spare time, Dede enjoys being with family and friends, swimming, reading, and political activism.

