Veralynn Morris Conducts Exclusive Seminars on the “7 Retirement Roadblocks” at Dutch’s Daughter in Frederick, Maryland

Capital Portfolio Management’s Financial Services Professional, Veralynn Morris, Joins Industry Leaders to Enhance Wealth Management Techniques.

Veralynn Morris, a celebrated financial professional from Capital Portfolio Management, is thrilled to present a series of seminars titled “7 Retirement Roadblocks.” Hosted four times a month at Dutch’s Daughter, these sessions focus on the various financial risks that threaten retirement income security and offer effective strategies to navigate and avoid them.

Key topics that Morris touches upon in these informative seminars include:

The peril of longevity or running out of money during retirement.

The long-term impact of inflation on retirement income.

Sequence of returns risk – the challenges of withdrawing retirement income from a declining market.

Nuances of social security and how to leverage it effectively.

Determining an optimal withdrawal rate to ensure consistent retirement income.

Understanding and managing taxes during retirement.

Feedback from attendees has been overwhelmingly positive, with many describing the seminars as “eye-opening” and “incredibly informative.” One participant shared, “After attending Veralynn’s session, I now understand the risks I face during retirement and how to mitigate them.” Many have expressed interest in scheduling personal consultations with Morris to dive deeper into their individual retirement plans.

Veralynn’s dedication to financial education is evident in her tireless commitment to these workshops. Her expertise in the domain, combined with a genuine desire to assist, ensures that each session is informative and actionable.

If you or someone you know is approaching retirement and wants to be well-prepared to face and navigate these roadblocks, don’t miss out on this invaluable opportunity.

Veralynn M. Morris has built a dynamic 30-year career in the financial industry, marked by expertise in investment and divorce finance. She joined Capital Portfolio Management in 2014 and also leads Divorce Financial Solutions, Inc., providing specialized analysis and mediation. Her history includes key positions at Potomac Asset Management Group and Griffith-Allied Risk Management. As a Registered Investment Advisor, a CDFA®, and a QDRO specialist, her career illustrates a deep commitment to financial planning, wealth management, and the complex financial aspects of divorce.

