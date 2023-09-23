Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, Earns Coveted NAAC A+ Accreditation

Celebrating its 27th year since its inception, Jaipuria Lucknow has consistently held NAAC accreditation since 2012 (Cycle-1, Grade A, Score 3.20). In 2017, it secured reaccreditation (Cycle-2, Grade A, Score 3.32). Now, in 2023, the institution has reached the pinnacle with an A+ grade, boasting a Score of 3.45 in the Cycle-3 assessment. This remarkable achievement is a rare distinction for a stand-alone PGDM institution, and its academic programs are also accredited by the NBA.

NAAC, an autonomous entity under the University Grants Commission, assesses universities and institutions on multifaceted parameters, including Institutional Values and Best Practices, Curricular Aspects, Teaching-Learning and Evaluation, Research, Innovations, and Extension, Infrastructure and Learning Resources, Student Support and Progression, and Governance, Leadership, and Management. The NAAC peer team lauded the institution for its excellence in teaching and learning, faculty quality, student development, and incubation initiatives.

Dr. Kavita Pathak, Director of Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, expressed her joy, stating, “The NAAC A+ grade brings us immense joy and serves as a recommitment to our relentless pursuit of excellence in all our endeavors.”

Dr. Sushma Vishnani, Dean – Academics at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, and NAAC coordinator for Cycle-3, shared her satisfaction, highlighting the institution’s preparedness and robust systems.

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, has been designated as the mentor institute by NAAC, currently serving as the NAAC mentor for Lucknow Public Collegiate.

About Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow:

Established in 1995, Jaipuria Lucknow is the flagship campus among the four Jaipuria campuses. Nestled in Gomti Nagar, at the heart of Lucknow, this picturesque campus offers an ideal educational environment. This top-ranking management institute in Lucknow offers four AICTE-approved programs PGDM, PGDM (Financial Services), PGDM (Retail Management), and a doctoral-level fellow program in Management.

Under the leadership of Dr. Kavita Pathak, the Jaipuria Institute of Management in Lucknow boasts a team of highly experienced full-time faculty, supplemented by accomplished industry professionals and academicians as visiting faculty.

About Jaipuria Group:

The Jaipuria legacy of education commenced in 1945 with the establishment of Jaipuria College in Kolkata by the visionary and esteemed educationist, Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria. This unique heritage spanning seven decades and four generations sets Jaipuria apart from other educational institutes.

Today, Jaipuria Institute of Management stands as one of India’s largest groups to offer AICTE-approved PGDM programs, leaving an indelible mark on the national stage with four management institutes in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

In the K-12 segment, Seth M. R. Jaipuria Schools are recognized as some of the leading educational institutions in the country, dedicated to providing access to high-quality national-level education.

