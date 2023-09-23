The Scientology Information Center Combats Xenophobia Through Programs Highlighting all Cultures

Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, Men hate each other because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they are separated from each other. With that in mind, the Church of Scientology Information Center has taken a creative approach to combatting intolerance and distrust. As getting on a plane and visiting another country isnt always feasible, the Information Center is airing programs that allow viewers to travel through the lens of a camera and experience new countries, cultures, people, foods and customs through the exclusive series, Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network (Scientology.TV).

Destination: Scientology brings viewers to countries and cities all over the world to learn about people and places. Viewers will also learn how Churches of Scientology in these diverse areas help their communities achieve happiness, reach their goals and enhance their lives.

The Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in humanitarian programs and community events. Clearwater is home to the international spiritual headquarters of the Church of Scientology. Its Scientology Information Center is open to all and provides answers to questions about Scientology through its audio-visual displays, exhibits and publications.

