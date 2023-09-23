Passport 2 Fashion Awarded COhatch Impact Collective Scholarship Recognizing Commitment to Diversity

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sept. 21, 2023 – PRLog — Passport 2 Fashion, a pioneering non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating diversity and empowering individuals through the transformative power of fashion, has been awarded the Give Scholarship through the COhatch Impact Collective Scholarship Program.

Passport 2 Fashion’s core mission is to foster inclusiveness, promote belonging, and increase representation within the fashion industry and beyond. By embracing a diverse range of body types, ethnicities, genders, and abilities, Passport 2 Fashion is rewriting the narrative of fashion, challenging stereotypes, and empowering individuals to embrace their unique identities.

“Passport 2 Fashion was founded on the belief that fashion is for everyone regardless of ethnicity, body shape & size, gender, or skin color. By creating a platform where everyone feels seen, heard and celebrated for their uniqueness, we are striving to create a positive impact on our community. We are honored to receive the COhatch Impact Collective Scholarship, which allows us to amplify our mission by providing the space we need to connect with our team, donors, volunteers and audience.”

Passport 2 Fashion made history by showcasing fashion from seven countries for the first time on a runway. The organization’s commitment to shattering stereotypes and redefining beauty standards is at the heart of its mission. With five successful annual runway shows and virtual programming, Passport 2 Fashion has showcased the creativity and talent of 220 models representing diverse ethnicities, sizes, gender identities, and backgrounds. The organization has also provided opportunities for 175 creatives and volunteers to make an impact while spotlighting 35 emerging designers from around the country. Through partnerships with 45 organizations, Passport 2 Fashion has spread its mission far and wide, touching the lives of thousands.

COhatch, a community-focused organization committed to creating inclusive and accessible spaces, has recognized Passport 2 Fashion’s impact on the community. The COhatch Impact Collective Scholarship Program aims to support organizations that create positive economic and social change. The scholarship provides physical space and resources to non-profits aligned with COhatch’s mission to improve lives and strengthen communities.

When asked why Passport 2 Fashion was provided this opportunity, Ryan Fogelman, COfounder/CSO of COhatch said, “Non-profit organizations, especially local organizations started from the ground up, are critical to the local health of our community. Aditi’s passion as a Founder and her belief that inclusion in the fashion world is imperative for a healthy community is infectious. She is well deserving of our support during the first critical years of bringing her organization and its mission to life.”

Passport 2 Fashion hosted their first fundraiser in July 2023 at the Meridian Event Center at COhatch’s Polaris location. A signature event cocktail, complemented by delectable hors d’oeuvres crafted from globally inspired recipes, delighted donors and guests. A slideshow featuring Passport 2 Fashion’s impact resonated deeply with the audience, enabling the organization to surpass their fundraising goal for the evening.

Bhatiya, who also owns The Spice Age Group, an event management company based in Columbus, Ohio credits the success of the evening to the availability of the COhatch’s space and the support from the CoHatch team. “Nothing brings the community together like an in-person event and a good venue is not just a location, it’s a partner in creating an unforgettable experience. We are very grateful to CoHatch for giving us the canvas on which we can execute our vision of elevating the event experience to create unforgettable experiences.:

Passport 2 Fashion hosts their 6th Annual Runway show on Tuesday, Sep 26 in Columbus, Ohio. Eight designers with diverse inspirations are slated to showcase their work at this event.

For more information about Passport 2 Fashion and the upcoming runway show please visit https://www.passport2fashion.org/

About COhatch: COhatch is a community-driven organization dedicated to creating inclusive and accessible spaces. With a commitment to revitalizing historic buildings and recreating thriving community spaces, COhatch aims to make a meaningful impact in every location.