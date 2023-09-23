Connixt iMarq Integrates with Trimble TMT Enterprise Management Systems

LOS ANGELES – Sept. 21, 2023 – PRLog — Connixt is pleased to announce that iMarq™ for trucking is now integrated with Trimble’s TMT range of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Systems – a further step towards digitizing and automating asset management and maintenance for customers to extract even greater returns from their Trimble EAM investments.

iMarq is a cloud-mobile native app suite for maintenance crew and executives. Today, iMarq integrates seamlessly with Trimble’s EAM systems using Trimble’s standard APIs to deliver Work Orders with relevant forms and checklists on tablets or smartphones along with in-context instructions/ reference manuals/videos etc.

Benefits of this integration include:

Workflows allow for alerts and notifications, as well as review and approvals, which include annotated photos and speech-to-text comments.

United Road, the premier automotive transport expert, has been digitizing maintenance and reporting with iMarq in conjunction with their Trimble TMT environment. Ashton Price, United Road’s Regional Maintenance Director, says, “Connixt iMarq’s seamless integration with Trimble TMT helps on two primary counts – our mechanics are able to complete their inspections digitally on tablets and this information is automatically fed into TMT thus eliminating data entry and related errors, and bringing in greater standardization into the entire process. Further, we are able to auto-generate the necessary reporting and also view the status of inspections on a real-time basis.”

Trimble’s Renaldo Adler, Director – Channel Development & Alliances, Transportation, says, “We are pleased to see the value our customers can derive from the Connixt iMarq integration with Trimble TMT. This is a great win for our customers as they move towards greater digitization.”

Connixt iMarq’s integration with Trimble’s EAM systems is powered by TMT’s suite of APIs (Trimble’s Integration Toolkit module). Connixt’s Open Enterprise Architecture enables rapid integration with Trimble as well as a number of other ELD/ Telematics and EAM systems in the industry – both current and legacy.

iMarq is available on transportation.trimble.com/ integrations

About Connixt

Connixt was founded with the vision to simplify crew workflows and solve maintenance and operational challenges. Through its flagship offering, iMarq™, Connixt empowers technicians and crews around the world by digitizing processes like fleet maintenance, inspections, and inventory management. Designed for seamless integration, iMarq™ is compatible with leading CMMS/EAM systems and boasts a no-code platform that promises minimal IT impact, rapid deployment, and immediate usability. Connixt’s ongoing mission is not just to enhance labor efficiency and ROI but to pave the way for organizations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals. To learn more about Connixt, visit https://www.connixt.com

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is transforming the global supply chain through intelligent, connected technology and workflows that are rooted in industry standard commercial maps and data. At the intersection of the physical and digital worlds, Trimble Transportation offers SaaS, web, mobile and installed solutions that improve efficiency, promote safety, optimize utilization, and enable collaboration. From planning to delivery, we provide cutting edge procurement, transportation management, mapping, routing, dispatch, navigation, location, fleet management, ELD compliance and asset maintenance solutions. For more information, visit: transportation.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Dedicated to the world’s tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com.