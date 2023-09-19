BHIVE launches its largest coworking facility in Bengaluru’s central business district on Church Street

India’s leading shared office space provider BHIVE Workspace today announced the introduction of its largest coworking facility in Bengaluru’s central business district in Church Street. With this launch, BHIVE is also expanding its portfolio of premium co-working spaces in the city to cater to the growing demand for high-end flexible office spaces with state-of-the-art facilities in the city. Spread across over 1.2 lakh square feet and located in the heart of the city, the co-working space will offer nearly 3,500 seats and a multitude offering of food and beverages.

BHIVE’s Church Street facility has already generated a lot of buzz among clients across various sectors with more than 40% of seats already occupied. It was launched with much fanfare and an exclusive page 3 party in the presence of famous Bollywood actor and former Miss India Neha Dhupia, international pianist Irina Galkina, India’s number 1 female DJ, DJ Rink, celebrity designer Rajesh Shetty, and international fashion designer Nags C. The graceful international models stole the show with them flaunting the breathtaking designs by the renowned designers.

The Church Street facility will also be BHIVE’s largest property across the central business district in Bengaluru and the fourth largest in its portfolio after HSR, BTM and Whitefield campus. The launch of this facility assumes significance as the demand for premium co-working spaces within the CBDs is increasing across the city to benefit from the prime location, good connectivity and social infrastructure. According to a CII-Anarock report ‘Workplaces of the Future, the market size of co-working spaces would double in the coming 5 years, growing at a CAGR of 15%.

Commenting on the launch, Shesh Paplikar, Founder and CEO of BHIVE Workspace said, “The coworking industry in India is at an inflection point with the rapid proliferation of such facilities across the industry and occupiers across sectors actively taking up spaces. BHIVE, as a frontrunner in the industry, understands the need for premium spaces which cater to the nuanced and evolving requirements of our occupiers with respect to an elevated level of services. The launch of our Church Street facility in the central business district of Bengaluru will cater to these needs while also setting new benchmarks in the industry. We are quite bullish on our premiumisation vision and are looking to add another 8,000-10,000 seats over the course of the next 3-5 months increasing our base from 1.5 to around 2 mil sq. ft.”

With the addition of this facility, the total coworking portfolio of BHIVE today stands at 1.5 million square feet with more than 45,000 seats across Bengaluru, the startup capital of India.