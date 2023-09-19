ACKO launches a brand-new campaign directed by Rajkumar Hirani

After disrupting the way Indians buy Auto Insurance, ACKO, the tech-first insurer, has launched its breakthrough Health Insurance Product – ACKO Platinum Health Plan. This plan has innovative features like 100% bill payment, no room rent capping, zero waiting period, and more.

To launch its best-in-class Health Insurance product, ACKO brings back two iconic characters of Munna Bhai and Circuit. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the campaign titled “Health Insurance ki Subah ho Gayi Mamu” sees Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reprise their original roles and question the current Health Insurance system.

Speaking at the launch, Ashish Mishra, EVP- Marketing, ACKO, said, “Munna and Circuit have always challenged the status quo in their unique style. This fits perfectly with what we have also been trying to do at ACKO. While building the product, we genuinely focused on simplifying health insurance and removing all the pain points that customers have to face. We are grateful to Mr. Hirani for bringing his unique style of storytelling of explaining complex issues easily, to this ad campaign. We would also like to thank our partners at Leo Burnett, who have worked tirelessly to bring this to life.”

The whole campaign does complete justice to the two characters and brings alive their chemistry and iconic banter. What’s also interesting is that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Munnabhai MBBS.

The series of ad films will focus on educating the audience on zero waiting period, 100 percent bill payment, the benefits of providing full disclosures of ailments for a stress-free claim process, and ease of filing claims.

Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director Leo Burnett India, says, “This was one of those ideas that everyone thought was fantastic but unachievable. Munna-Circuit helping people by challenging the age-old norms of the Health Insurance category seemed perfect. But getting Sanju, Arshad, and Raju Hirani to create the next episode of the Munna Bhai series, that too for an advertising campaign, seemed impossible.”

“Luckily, in ACKO, we have a brave marketing team that works with us as partners. They pulled all the stops to make this happen. When we got the trio together, they were equally excited to be back again. It was the most amazing shoot I have been part of. Watching their chemistry play out was an absolute treat for a Bollywood buff like me. I am sure the audience will enjoy it as much as I did. Bole toh maja aane wala hai, maamu!” he added.

Link to the films:

Zero Waiting Period: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvGmPRvKX34

Full Disclosure: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLG9sgDxzzk

100% Bill Payment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mrpy9WGrsi4

Solid Wala Health Insurance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gcHxjCfwA8c

ACKO Se Top Up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLBI_P__rrM

Scan and Claim: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWJCrwmnCzU&feature=youtu.be

