ASDC’s Annual Conclave 2023: Paving the Way for Skill Development in India’s Automotive Industry

Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) hosted its highly anticipated Annual Conclave 2023 at The Grand Hotel in New Delhi. The event, which took place on September 15, 2023, brought together prominent figures from the Indian automotive industry to engage in meaningful discussions centred around the theme “Skilling – The Future Together.”

With an impressive attendance of over 500 participants, the Conclave saw the convergence of government officials industry , CEOs, and representatives from both Indian and global automotive manufacturers. These distinguished attendees convened to deliberate on the pivotal role of the automotive sector in India’s growth trajectory and the industry’s expectations from the skilling ecosystem. The prestigious inauguration of the Conclave featured Guest of Honours Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Guest of Honour Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, underscored the importance of skill development in the ever-evolving automotive landscape. He highlighted the role of electric vehicles (EVs) and other technological advancements, emphasising the need for a flexible credit-based education system to prepare the workforce for the future. He underlined the significance of digital infrastructure and financial support for fostering innovation in the electric vehicle sector.

Vinod Aggarwal, President, ASDC, highlighted – the annual updates of ASDC and the automotive sector’s indispensable role in the country’s GDP. He lauded the exceptional work undertaken by the ASDC team during the past year and emphasized the critical importance of industry investment in workforce development to enhance competence and Productivity in a rapidly evolving environment.

The Conclave placed significant emphasis on equipping India's youth with the skills necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving job market, improve job productivity, increase employability, and prepare for the technological advancements of the future.

Arindam Lahiri, CEO, ASDC warmly welcomed the Guest of Honours and set the stage for the event. He highlighted that this year’s Conclave featured enriching discussions with a specific focus on state-level skilling initiatives and adaptable models for states. Furthermore, the event aimed to foster engagement with the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ecosystem at the state level.

The panel discussions held at the ASDC Annual Conclave revolved around the necessity for organizations to embrace digitisation, reinvent practices, and prepare for a future characterized by constant change. Panel members emphasised the importance of clear strategy, strong leadership, and collaborative skills as essential tools for navigating the ever-evolving landscape of the automotive sector. Industry experts united to share insights on building a robust skilling ecosystem by fostering collaborations with the industry and making skills an aspirational goal.

The ASDC Annual Conclave 2023 served as a significant milestone in advancing skill development in India’s automotive industry, fostering innovation, and driving the sector towards a brighter future.