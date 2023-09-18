Juliet Hawkins’ Specialized Toilet Training Guide for Parents of Neurodiverse Individuals to Exhibit at the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2023

Frankfurt, Germany – WEBWIRE – Monday, September 18, 2023

Teaching any child to use the bathroom independently is a major developmental milestone. However, progress is rarely a straight line. It is normal for there to be ups and downs.

The Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse) is one of the largest book fairs of the year, inviting publishers from around the world. They will be showcasing thousands of their most recently published books, sharing incredible stories, new ideas, and, above all, catalogs of information to help people in their day-to-day lives.

That is why even practicing mental health counselors like Juliet Hawkins have arranged to exhibit their own books there. In her case, its a book simply titled Toilet Training Your Child with Special Needs: A Guide for Parents.

For over 30 years, Hawkins has been working with parents of neurodiverse individuals and helping them overcome the unique challenges, and it is not only for toddlers.

Toilet Training Your Child with Special Needs puts together all the best practices, strategies, and techniques that Hawkins has refined throughout her professional experience. These include a standard way to prepare for this stage of a childs development as well as to know when they may be ready for it. It is written in a way that can also educate guardians and caretakers.

Anyone visiting Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse) 2023 and looking to pick up Juliet Hawkins Toilet Training Your Child with Special Needs: A Guide for Parents can look for it at the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnets exhibit. The event will take place on October 18-22, 2023, at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

The handy guidebook is available on Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

To learn more about Hawkins counseling work and consultation, visit her website at https://www.parentallifecoach.com/.

Toilet Training Your Child with Special Needs: A Guide for Parents

Author | Juliet Hawkins, MA, LMHC

Published date | March 10, 2023

Publisher | Page Publishing

Genre | Special Education

Author Bio

Juliet Hawkins has a masters degree in psychology and is a licensed mental health counselor. She has over 35 years of experience working with parents of children with special needs. She has presented at conferences across the United States and has conducted workshops for parents and for professionals. Among her specialties are toilet training plans, behavior management, social stories, and stress management for parents and for individuals with special needs.