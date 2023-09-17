BLUETTI Announces Essential Safety Guidelines for Dealing with Unexpected Power Outages

Nino conditions have developed in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, making Australia more vulnerable to frequent extreme weather events and natural disasters such as bushfires and floods. Last year, for example, Australia experienced four major floods and had losses totaling $11.7 billion, according to global reinsurance company Munich Re.

While we can’t prevent these events, we can certainly mitigate their impact, especially when it comes to the power outages that inevitably follow. BLUETTI, a pioneering name in power storage solutions, offers crucial safety tips to help you and your loved ones prepare for and cope with sudden power loss during these trying times.

How to Prepare Before Natural Disasters

Natural disasters can strike suddenly, leaving little time for preparation. However, taking proactive steps in advance can significantly enhance your safety. Here’s how you can prepare:

1. Stay Informed: Stay abreast of weather forecasts and local disaster risk assessments through trusted sources such as local news media, emergency management agencies, and official social media channels. Sign up for emergency alerts and notifications from your local government to receive accurate and timely information. Familiarize yourself with evacuation routes and community gathering points to ensure swift action when needed.

2. Prepare an Emergency Kit: Assemble a well-stocked kit containing nonperishable food, drinking water, medications, first aid supplies, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered radio, and essential documents. For those heavily reliant on electronic devices, consider adding BLUETTI’s portable power stations, like EB3A, AC60, and EB70) to your kit. These multi-outlet handy power stations ensure you an stay connected and powered up, enabling you to receive official notices and maintain communication.

3. Develop an Emergency Plan: Natural disasters, like earthquakes, can strike suddenly and without warning. Don’t leave anything to chance. Craft a comprehensive evacuation plan for your family, including multiple evacuation routes and a designated meeting place away from danger. Regularly practice these plans to ensure everyone knows their roles. Remember to include your furry family members in your plans.

4. Prepare a Home Backup Power