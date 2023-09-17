Vmaker Enhances Data Privacy: Introduces New Blur Tool to Shield Sensitive Information from Prying Eyes

Screen Recording is a brilliant hack that can come in handy in a variety of situations. Starting from creating tutorials to conducting code reviews, it serves us in so many ways, making our lives so much more easier.

But here’s the catch: as the popularity of screen recording continues to rise, so do the concerns about privacy and data security.

Even though screen recordings are extremely useful, sometimes, they do contribute to unintentional data exposure.

Oftentimes, people accidentally tend to share personal information like passwords, credit card details, or private messages while recording their screen. When these information goes into the wrong hands, it leads to significant financial losses, security breaches, and compliance violations.

Editing recorded content can serve as a solution. But it’s a very time-consuming and tedious process.

To avoid these hassles and save our time, it’s better to invest in a screen recording tool that allows us to blur content during recording.

Vmaker, a renowned player in the screen recording market, is launching a new tool that helps us do exactly that. It enables users to blur out certain elements or regions of their screen while recording, so that we don’t have to waste time editing it out later.

About Vmaker

Vmaker is a cloud-based screen recorder that can be used to record, edit, host, and share videos instantly. It’s available in multiple languages and has more than 300K users worldwide. Recently, it was awarded as the ‘Leader’ in the Video Capture Software category by G2, a trusted software comparison website.