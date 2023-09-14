Brown & Haley Candy Co. Celebrates 100 Years of ALMOND ROCA with the Unveiling of Its Historic Neon Clock

Brown & Haley Candy Co. Celebrates 100 Years of ALMOND ROCA® with Grand Unveiling of Iconic Neon Clock Sign.

Brown & Haley Candy is thrilled to announce the Celebration of the 100th Birthday of its most famous brand, ALMOND ROCA®. This momentous occasion will take place on October 10, 2023, at 11 a.m., right outside the historic Brown & Haley Candy factory located in Tacoma, Washington.

As part of the Centennial Celebration, Anne Haley, the current Chairman (and granddaughter of founder JC Haley), will unveil the newly rebuilt 9-foot by 9-foot historical neon clock sign. This iconic ALMOND ROCA® clock has been an integral part of both Brown & Haley’s history and the Tacoma community for over 80 years. It was temporarily taken down earlier this year as part of a building upgrade, and its return symbolizes a powerful reconnection to the brand’s rich heritage.

“We are immensely proud to have reached this milestone in ALMOND ROCA’s history,” said John Melin, President & CEO at Brown & Haley Candy. “The ALMOND ROCA brand has delighted the taste buds of generations and become a symbol of confectionery excellence worldwide. Our historic neon sign serves as a beacon of ALMOND ROCA’s enduring commitment to quality and tradition.”

Members of the media, the local community, and ALMOND ROCA enthusiasts are invited to join Brown & Haley for this joyous occasion. Witness the unveiling of the sign, experience the rich history of ALMOND ROCA®, and celebrate a century of sweet success with Brown & Haley.

Event Details:

Date: October 10, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. PST

Location: Brown & Haley Candy Co. Located in Tacoma, WA

Website: www.brown-haley.com Ceremony to start at 11a.m. PST.

This celebration promises to be a memorable event, and Brown & Haley encourages you to share the story of ALMOND ROCA® with your audience. For media inquiries or to RSVP, please contact Kathi Rennaker at (253) 620-3000 or krennaker@brown-haley.com, subject ALMOND ROCA Celebration.

About Brown & Haley Candy Co.: Founded in 1912, Brown & Haley Candy Co. has been a purveyor of fine confections for over a century. The company’s flagship product, ALMOND ROCA, has become an internationally beloved brand known for its exquisite taste and quality. Brown & Haley remains committed to its heritage of crafting premium confections that bring joy to people worldwide.

