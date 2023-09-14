SAM Corporate announces referral partnership with OneStream Software to drive finance transformation across EMEA

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Sep 12, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – SAM Corporate and OneStream Software announced a strategic partnership to help modern organizations with their corporate performance management (CPM) processes around the globe. This new partnership will provide industry-leading software and expertise while helping drive efficiency in the office of Finance.

OneStream provides a unified platform that simplifies and aligns financial close, consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, and financial data quality. OneStream eliminates the risk and complexity of data integration, validation, and reconciliation between multiple products, applications, or modules and makes non-integrated CPM suites a thing of the past.

“SAM, as a commitment to its customers, partners with the best of the breed. And hence SAM selected OneStream as a partner in the region because their solution combines the excellence of many capabilities of a CPM solution in a single system, like budgeting, forecasting and planning, consolidation, and an extremely powerful reporting capacity, including regulatory reporting,” says Marc Gillis, Co-founder and CEO of SAM Corporate.

“Not only are Finance departments confronted by ever-changing analysis and performance requirements, but also continuously shifting regulatory reporting necessities. Not least climate risk and related ESG matters will be of increased importance.” continues Gillis.

“SAM with its deep subject matter expertise and excellent track record is proud to have found the ideal solution to meet the needs of our customers and businesses in the Middle East. SAM is confident that synergies created by a world-class product and an excellent delivery capability will add unmatched value to our clients,” concludes Gillis.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SAM Corporate and extend our presence around the globe,” said Lorraine Venter, Regional Sales Director, Middle East at OneStream Software. “Each OneStream partner undergoes rigorous training to ensure full compliance with our mission of delivering 100 percent customer success. We believe that a strategic partnership with SAM Corporate is ideal for the evolving needs of our customers on a global scale and together we will provide our shared customers with an Intelligent Finance platform that eliminates inefficiencies and allows them to lead at speed.”

SAM Corporate is the global FinTech expert providing unbiased software selection, fully customized implementation, support and maintenance, and custom development for Gartner and Chartis top-ranking solutions covering Consolidation, Budgeting and Planning, IFRS9, IFRS16, IFRS17, ALM, Treasury, Basel 3 and 4, Liquidity Risk, AML/KYC, Anti-bribery and Fraud Prevention, ESG Advisory & Solutions, Supply Chain & Digital Logistics, Regulatory Reporting, and Project Management. SAM provides end-to-end solutions to the CFO and his team for all industries including BFSI.

With recent investment from Transworld Group, Dubai, SAM has embarked upon a journey of vertical and horizontal growth, entering into new markets, and domains and hiring more talented resources.

SAM Corporate has successfully completed over 40 projects all over the world with the help of 50+ strong domain experts and is operating from its headquarters in Dubai and offices in India and the UK.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream empowers Finance and Operations teams with insights to make faster and more informed decisions every single day. We unleash organizational value by unifying data management, planning, reporting, analytics, financial close, and consolidation. All through a single, modern corporate performance management (CPM) platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,200 customers, 250 implementation partners, and 1,300 employees. Our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more, visit www.onestream.com.

About SAM Corporate

SAM Corp, headquartered in Dubai, is the global leader in FinTech, assisting large corporates in software selection, implementation, maintenance, support and custom development in the areas of Consolidation, Budgeting and Planning, IFRS9, IFRS16, IFRS17, ALM, Liquidity Risk, AML/KYC, Anti-bribery and Fraud Prevention, ESG Advisory & Solutions, Supply Chain & Digital Logistics, Regulatory Reporting, and Project Management. With a recent investment from Transworld Group, Dubai, SAM Corporate is now expanding rapidly in over 20 additional countries and into new domains.

For more information, reach out via www.samcorporate.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/sam-corporate/

