Princeton TMX Appoints Industry Vet as Successor to Founder to Spearhead Its New Growth Trajectory

Princeton TMX (or the “Company”), a leader in Transportation Management System software, announced today Mark McEntire has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McEntire will assume the responsibilities of outgoing CEO and Founder, Tim Minnich. Mr. Minnich will remain on the Company’s Board and be actively involved with the strategic direction of the Company and its product.

Mr. McEntire has spent 30+ years in transportation and logistics. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President, Customer Success at Emerge, a digital freight marketplace. He also previously worked at Transplace, J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. and Penske Logistics. Mark earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Arkansas State University and is a GE-certified Six Sigma Black Belt, and an APICS CSCP.

“I am thrilled to be joining Princeton TMX and have been inspired by the accomplishments and foundation laid by Tim and the Princeton TMX team. My focus from day one will be to ensure we continue delivering industry leading technology and service to drive demonstrable value for our customers. We will hold true to our core values, empower our employees and together take Princeton TMX to new heights,” said Mr. McEntire.

“We are delighted to have Mark’s extensive experience and forward-thinking leadership here at Princeton TMX. His industry knowledge is a natural fit for the team here and something we will capitalize on as we execute our growth plans as a formidable TMS platform,” added Mr. Minnich, Princeton TMX Founder.

About Princeton TMX

Princeton TMX provides a Software-as-a-Service Transportation Management Solution for large and mid-size industrial shippers. The company focuses on “Simplifying Transportation through Technology” and creating a single point of reference for all modes of transportation management. Founded in 2016, Princeton TMX remains headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN, providing an intuitive user experience configured to meet specific business requirements. For more on how it streamlines, automates, and optimizes all modes of transportation, visit https://www.princetontmx.com/