CACAYE Introduces Its Green Tea Seed + CaCay Fermented Toning Mist

LARGO, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /Vwire/ — There’s a new beauty secret this summer that will soon be on everyone’s skin. CACAYE Fermented Beauty™, the premiere skincare line conceived by Evoq Brand Lab, today unveiled its Green Tea Seed + CaCay Fermented Toning Mist – a luxurious antioxidant rich formula that boosts the skin’s natural glow with its potent, fermented botanicals and sustainably sourced CaCay oil.

No matter if getting ready for the day, out with friends, back to the office or away on a romantic getaway enjoying the sun and the sea, this unique toning mist sets one’s makeup, brightens one’s complexion and evens one’s skin tone, while delivering a dose of hydration, making it the perfect addition to any skincare routine.

CACAYE’s Green Tea Seed + CaCay Fermented Toning Mist makes it easy to bring out everyone’s natural glow no matter what season or what time of day. Just spray onto clean skin for intense hydration, over one’s makeup as a setting spray or simply mist on-the-go to refresh and revitalize one’s skin throughout the day. The Toning Mist comes in two sizes – 120 ml for home, and 40 ml for travel or trial. Sold exclusively on cacaye.com for $55.00 and $27.00 respectfully.

This ultra-hydrating essence was developed and manufactured in the USA by Evoq Brand Lab’s Chemists and facility. It’s a clean, non-sticky formula designed to set, hydrate, detoxify and protect the skin from environmental damage, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and dryness.

Designed for all skin types, CACAYE’s Toning Mist is developed with the finest ingredients that are the essence of the CACAYE beauty brand.

Perfect Blend of Pure & Potent Fermented Ingredients

CACAYE delivers effortlessly radiant skin through the power of fermentation – a new frontier in skincare formulation that includes Green Tea Seed and Forest Lamb Mushroom which hydrates, detoxifies and protects the skin. CACAYE optimizes the natural fermentation process enabling active botanical ingredients to achieve maximum potency. This breakthrough lab-perfected fermentation process realizes the full potential of each ingredient increasing the potency of the proprietary botanical blend nutrients, creating supercharged botanicals.

CaCay Oil

At the heart of CACAYE products is CaCay Oil – a precious nut oil native to the Amazon rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins, making it a true skincare powerhouse. CaCay oil soothes irritated skin and combats all major signs of aging. CACAYE’s premium CaCay oil is 100% sustainably sourced in Colombia, obtained through a process that retains the oil’s maximum regenerative and antioxidant properties.

Rounding out the additional premium ingredients: Vegan Collagen – increases skin’s moisturization, softens, firms; Niacinamide – balances skin tone, reduces dark spots, improves appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; Amino Acid Complex – soothes, moisturizes, helps strengthen the skin barrier; and Natural Citrus and Mint Oils, plus Frankincense and Myrrh – provides clean, refreshing, natural scent.

“Summer is all about effortless beauty and this summer, it’s easy for everyone to set, brighten and hydrate – anytime, anywhere,” said Karl Obrecht, Evoq Brand Lab CEO. “CACAYE’s new Toning Mist is the perfect complement to everyone’s routine and our entire CACAYE premium line of skincare products.”

“At CACAYE, our customers are at the center of everything we do. Every product is thoughtfully formulated for all skin types, tone and textures no matter what stage of maturity or what season,” said Kristen Steinbrook, R&D Director, Evoq Brand Lab. “Through our active ingredients and innovative formulas, CACAYE offers skincare solutions to support the skin’s natural abilities and to revitalize the complexion. Our new Toning Mist is no exception and customers will love it.”

Experience Effortless Beauty

To experience the new product, CACAYE is offering 25% off any CACAYE products (except Experience CaCay + Fermented Skincare Mini Set) using code PRAUG25 at www.cacaye.com. Discover more about the beauty of CACAYE, follow @cacayelife on Instagram and Facebook and share your CACAYE beauty stories.

About CACAYE

Inspired by the power of nature’s most potent and proven ingredients, CACAYE is an invitation to lush, effortlessly beautiful skin. Through the power of fermentation – a natural process that breaks down botanicals for maximum potency and absorption – CACAYE embraces the beauty of live ingredients and the earth’s rich abundance. Fermented botanical extracts synergize with nutrient dense CaCay oil plus proprietary complexes.

CACAYE is the premiere product offering conceived by Evoq Brand Lab, a consortium of beauty industry experts focused on cutting edge technology and formulation. Through expert sourcing of the earth’s most effective fruits, flowers and oils and breakthrough R&D revealing new methods for their application, Evoq Brand Lab is rooted in a passion for proven skincare rituals and respect for the earth’s botanical diversity.

