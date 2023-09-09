Japan – Launch Result of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No.47 (H-IIA F47) which carries aboard XRISM and SLIM

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has launched the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 47 (H-IIA F47) carrying aboard “XRISM(1)” and “SLIM(2)” produced by JAXA at 8:42:11am, September 7, 2023.

H-IIA F47 flight proceeded normally. XRISM separated approximately 14 minutes 9 seconds after launch and SLIM separated approximately 47 minutes 33 seconds after launch, as planned.

MHI expresses sincere appreciation for the support by all.

(1) X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission

(2) Smart Lander for Investigating Moon

