Sweet News: Sprinkle Pop Delivers Kosher Certified Products to Satisfy Every Palate

Sprinkle Pop, the renowned producer of trendy sprinkle mixes and edible decor, is excited to announce its recent achievement of Kosher certification through the Orthodox Union on August 15, 2023.

Since its inception, Sprinkle Pop has been dedicated to delivering innovative and delightful baking solutions to the culinary community. Specializing in designer sprinkle mixes, edible cupcake toppers, royal icing, and fondant decorations, the company has consistently served as a leading resource for bakers seeking to infuse their creations with color, flavor, and artistry.

CEO Liz Butts shared her enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, “Our customers have long requested Kosher certification for our products, and we’re thrilled to fulfill this demand. This certification reflects our commitment to inclusivity and diverse preferences, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the vibrant and delectable offerings that Sprinkle Pop is known for.”

From its humble beginnings in a residential kitchen, Sprinkle Pop has evolved into a dynamic force in the industry. Based in Houston, Texas, the company’s journey has been marked by passion, innovation, and a dedication to offering the finest quality. The handpicked suppliers contribute to the unparalleled taste and quality of the company’s sprinkle mixes. With an array of colors, including hand-dyed options that create unique shades, Sprinkle Pop’s products stand out as truly exceptional.

What sets Sprinkle Pop apart is its imaginative approach to seasonal, and specialty character mixes. Customers consistently rave about the thoughtfully curated inclusions tailored perfectly to each mix. The creativity and expertise of Liz Butts and her team are evident in the company’s products, which consistently surpass trends with true artistry.

As Sprinkle Pop looks toward the future, the company remains committed to providing customers with distinct and delicious mixes, along with creative baking products and exceptional customer service.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Liz Butts, Founder & CEO

Email: elizabeth@sprinklepop.shop

About Sprinkle Pop:

Sprinkle Pop was founded in the Spring of 2017 by Liz Butts, a visionary in the baking industry. Beginning with a passion for baking and a commitment to innovation, Sprinkle Pop has grown into a leading provider of unique sprinkle mixes and edible decorations. Based in Houston, Texas, the company is dedicated to offering high-quality products that add color, flavor, and creativity to baking projects.