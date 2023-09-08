Johanna Alkberg Appointed Vice President Enterprise IT at Seco

Johanna holds two Master of Science in Engineering: one in Computer & System Sciences from Stockholm University and one in Industrial Engineering & Management from the Mid Sweden University. After graduating in 2014, she joined Sandvik Materials Technology as an Enterprise Architect and later she also joined the Sandvik Materials Technology IT Management Team. In 2018, she moved to Seco and has since 2020 been Director Enterprise Architecture & Digital Transformation Services. For the past eight years, a consistent hallmark has been her active engagement in cross-functional digital strategy formulation and execution.

Johanna is an experienced leader with a proven track record in many areas of IT. I am very pleased to have her join the Management Team and lead the continued IT journey, says Stefan Steenstrup, President Seco.

Through cultivating outstanding teams and fostering intelligent collaboration, well collectively shape a future where technology propels extraordinary accomplishments for both our organization and our customers, says Johanna Alkberg, Vice President Enterprise IT at Seco.

Johanna Alkberg Vice President Enterprise IT Seco Tools

With its origins in Fagersta, Sweden and present in more than 75 countries, Seco Tools is a leading global solution provider of metal cutting solutions for indexable milling, solid milling, turning, holemaking, threading and tooling systems. With the hands-on application advice of Seco Tools, the company drives excellence for more than 80 years throughout the entire manufacturing process of manufacturers by ensuring high-precision machining and high-quality output. For more information on how Seco innovative products, expert services, knowledge and experience bring success to manufacturers across all industry segments, please visit www.secotools.com.

