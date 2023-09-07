Introducing “The Custom Made Podcast” with Kelly Helfman: Your Guide to Navigating Life’s Balancing Act

The Custom Made Podcast proudly announces its debut, hosted by Kelly Helfman, a respected figure in the fashion industry, a skilled career juggler, and a dedicated advocate for self-care.

This podcast invites listeners to join Kelly on a transformative journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and personal growth. With a commitment to authenticity, Kelly shares her experiences and welcomes diverse guests to discuss the complexities of real-life challenges. “The Custom Made Podcast” embraces the raw and unfiltered realities of modern living, offering laughter and insight.

Guests include thought leaders, industry experts, and everyday heroes, providing inspiring perspectives.

In a world that often demands constant hustle, Kelly encourages self-care and self-discovery, highlighting their significance for personal growth and overall well-being. “Listeners will feel seen, heard, and empowered through every episode,” says Kelly Helfman. “We’re creating a space where you can laugh, learn, and find solace in knowing you’re not alone.”

Upcoming guests include celebrity entrepreneur and musician Nikki Lund and TV broadcaster Adrianna Costa, with additional experts in financial planning and energy clearing sharing practical tips and resources.

“The Custom Made Podcast” promises an authentic journey of personal evolution, serving as a reliable resource for navigating modern life.

About Kelly Helfman:

Kelly Helfman, a visionary leader, dedicated mother, and fashion industry expert, empowers and supports women to be their best selves. Through “The Custom Made Podcast,” she offers valuable insights to help conquer life’s challenges while embracing authenticity. Kelly aims to inspire and uplift, one candid conversation at a time.