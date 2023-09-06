The Civil Rights Tale “Sassy Sonja: Bravo Atlanta” by Sarah Sewell Wolters Was Displayed at the 2023 Hong Kong Book Fair

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Sassy Sonja: Bravo Atlanta by Sarah Sewell Wolters was exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Hong Kong Book Fair. The book fair was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hong Kong, last July 19-25, 2023.

ReadersMagnet is committed to helping self-published authors gain a wider exposure for their works, expand their readership, and build connections with fellow authors and other pillars of the publishing industry in major national and international book events.

Sassy Sonja follows Sonja Kent after she leaves home in Jacksonville to start a new life in Atlanta after the death of her abusive ex-husband. Drawing strength from her Aunt Grace and friend Sandy, Sonja tries to put the past behind her.

Her newfound freedom leads to her meeting Marion Avon, the young, up-and-coming man from a wealthy and influential Atlanta family. Marion asks her to marry him. Their wedding is glorious, but Sonjas bitter parents refuse to attend. Given her humble roots, it takes time for Sonja to adjust to her new role as a young Atlanta socialite.

Set in the 1960s, Sassy Sonja tackles the end of racial segregation in the South and when a new day of racial equality was dawning. Like many in the South, fear of the violence erupting from the social change took over the protagonist. She finds courage and confidence in dealing with the conflict.

Follow Sonjas journey in Sassy Sonja: Bravo Atlanta by Sarah Sewell Wolters. Get a copy on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ReadersMagnet Bookstore.

Sassy Sonja: Bravo Atlanta

Author| Sarah Sewell Wolters

Published Date| June 2023

Publisher| ReadersMagnet, LLC

Genre| Fiction

Authors Biography

Sarah Sewell Wolters wrote her first book Sassy Sonja: Behind the Closed Door of Marital Rape in 2014. Born in Atlanta in 1939, she has seen the changes that have reshaped the South and wanted to record them for her grandchildren.