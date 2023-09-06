Ryan Hale’s “Crossing Big Coal River” Ready to Thrill Booklovers at the 38th Annual Printers Row Lit Fest

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, September 5, 2023

“Crossing Big Coal River by Ryan Hale truly touched my heart as it resonated with my own past. When I was a young boy, my grandfather also toiled in the coal mines until circumstances forced him to stop.” – Joe KL, Amazon Review.

The coming-of-age mystery crime thriller Crossing Big Coal River by Ryan Hale will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 38th Annual Printers Row Lit Fest. The book fair and literary festival will occur on September 9-10, 2023, at Printers Row Park, South Loop, Chicago, Illinois.

In Crossing Big Coal River, Hale crafts a captivating narrative that skillfully transports readers to the rugged landscapes of Boone County, West Virginia, with a spellbinding fusion of heart-wrenching emotions and spine-tingling suspense.

At the heart of this gripping saga is Quincy Ashford, a resilient Appalachian teenager whose world shatters after a catastrophic coal mining accident. As Quincy grapples with the weight of tragedy, he is thrust into an unexpected role, shouldering the responsibility of becoming the pillar of strength his family and community desperately need.

Crossing Big Coal River is an emotional rollercoaster that tugs at readers heartstrings from the first page. The tale unfurls with all the intrigue of a thriller, immersing readers in a world where survival is paramount and the line between heroes and villains blur. Quincy Ashfords journey from a shattered boy to an unyielding young man mirrors the resilience of the Appalachian landscape itself.

Hales vivid prose weaves a vivid tapestry of the human spirit, creating a narrative that is impossible to put down. As readers traverse the pages of this enthralling saga, theyll witness Quincy Ashfords transformation into a beacon of hope for his community, inspiring those around him to stand tall in the face of adversity.

Get a copy of Crossing Big Coal River by Ryan Hale on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. To learn more about the author and his works, visit his website at https://ryanhalebooks.com/. Drop by the ReadersMagnet exhibit at booth space R at the Printers Row Lit Fest 2023 to check out the books display.

Crossing Big Coal River

Author | Ryan Hale

Genre | Coming-Of-Age Story, Fiction

Publisher | Self-Published

Published date | May 15, 2023

Author

Ryan Hale is a full-time author with twelve books in print. He retired from management, training, and technical writing for both the restaurant and telecom industries. He lives in Flower Mound, TX, with his wife of forty-four years. He has three grown children, four grown grandchildren, and a young labradoodle. The book Crossing Big Coal River is based on people he knew as a child visiting relatives in West Virginia living along the banks of the Big Coal River.