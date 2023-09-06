Datatel Introduces CryptoIVR Payment Integration for Office 365 and Outlook, Enhancing Financial and Operational Performance for Businesses

Datatel Communications Inc. and its Canadian counterpart, Datatel Inc., pioneers in IVR Payments and Payment Technology for two decades, have unveiled their cutting-edge integration for Office 365 and Outlook. This development heralds a transformative shift in payment workflow management for businesses.

Datatel’s CryptoIVR IVR Payments provides businesses of all sizes the capability to automate phone-based payments 24/7. As a PCI Level 1 Service Provider, Datatel ensures the highest standards of payment security. This combination of automation and top-tier security allows merchants to seamlessly and safely enhance their business operations.

This integration empowers businesses to establish streamlined information channels rooted in their CryptoIVR payment activities. Leveraging the robust capabilities of Office 365 in conjunction with Datatel’s CryptoIVR Payments, businesses can enhance their accounts receivable communications and overall processes. This includes initiating workflows post-customer payment, automating internal communications for time-sensitive payments, and fully utilizing the automation and communication strengths of Office 365.

The fusion of these technologies paves the way for:

Enhanced Automation and Connectivity: CryptoIVR Payments can effortlessly relay payment results to business systems linked with Office 365, unlocking endless avenues for financial and operational enhancements.

Streamlined Workflow: With the Office 365 integration, businesses can design automated processes, fine-tune workflows, and bolster operational strategies.

Minimized Errors: The integration with Outlook and Office 365 is a deterrent against errors stemming from manual data entry, ensuring data integrity and efficiency.

For deeper insights on this integration and its potential impact on your enterprise, please reach to Datatel at: www.datatel-systems.com

About Datatel Communications Inc

We launched Datatel twenty-seven years ago, with the vision of creating innovative, and secure payment solutions to help our clients become more agile, profitable, secure, and successful.

Datatel’s IVR Payments, Payment Technology, and transaction automation solutions are employed globally by thousands of businesses, healthcare providers, academic institutions, government, software companies, and service providers.

Our success comes from investing in our people, our customers, our partners, and technology. With a focus on innovation, we have arrived at a service delivery model that guarantees our customers’ satisfaction.