PAULA ABDUL joins The Nobel Peace Prize Concert headliners Le PeTiT CiRqUe to aid Dog rescue

International Icon Paula Abdul joins World Champions, Team USA athletes and stars of Little Big Shots, AGT and the award- winning Le PeTiT CiRqUe® to present the world premiere the first cirque-musical “THE DUMMY’S ATTIC”

Sunday September 10, 2023

Celebrity Red Carpet: 1 pm and 6 pm Performances: 2 pm and 7 pm Smothers Theatre /Pepperdine 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90263

One of Le PeTiT CiRqUe’s first local performances presented in Los Angeles in the past 10 years, as the company mostly tours. Le PeTiT CiRqUe is UNESCO CID member, Nobel Peace PrizeConcert headliners and a Presidential Volunteer Service Awards Certifying company.

Featuring youth prodigies ages 8-17, is

The talented ground-breaking choreographer, dancer, singer, songwriter, actor and philanthropist Paula Abdul will be there to support the young people. The recording artist is credited with 60 million worldwide sales, is a two-time Emmy Award winner, Grammy Award winner, American Music Award winner, to mention a few of her awards and acknowledgements. Her love for animals and exceptional young talent provides a perfect collaboration with this production.

“The Dummy’s AtTiC”, an interactive musical with Cirque which grabs you rapidly into the attic of an abandoned old theatre with a ventriloquist dummy, who only comes to life every Hallows eve as he summons his performers from the year 1897. Once gathered in the attic, they reenact their Vaudeville performances from years ago, with a twist. But what happens when a young teenager, who is ALIVE, stumbles upon the abandoned theater, with his own ventriloquist dummy?

The production, an out of the box concept with astonishing visuals, interactive, is a family entertainment spectacular with playful spirits and a no-gore approach to Halloween with messages about community, acceptance, and love with heart-stopping unimaginable feats. Featured will be world champions Sports Acro, Team USA martial artists, National champions, teen ventriloquist (Broadway’s Shane Selloria), contortionist bent in half in 19” glass box, LED optical illusion aerial apparatus, twins in unexplained aerial acts, a girl spinning with her back on her head and held up only by her mouth, a BLINDFOLDED foot archer, voice-overs by “The Lake” star Declan Whaley.

Le PeTiT CiRqUe is a humanitarian-based company, having helped raise $6.3 million to aid others. This production is being presented to support Wagmor Pets, a 501c3 non-profit animal rescue founded by entrepreneur, dog rescuer and Celebrity pet matchmaker Melissa Bacelar. Wagmor is committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever homes for dogs in need. Their motto is simple: “If we can, we will.” Regardless of the animal’s condition, without regard to age, breed, gender, or ease of placement, Wagmor Pets is devoted to helping solve the issue of homelessness, by placing these dogs in safe, healthy and permanent loving homes.

CREDITS:

Written & directed by Nathalie Yves Gaulthier (The Nobel Peace Prize Concert headlining director, CBS judge “The World’s Best” w/James Corden, “Saving Flora” choreographer w/Jena Ortega)

Music/Lyrics by Heather Holley (Aguilera) and Thomas Lars Bergstig composer Cirque du Soleil.

Choreography by Kevin Holland with Brandon Hansen and Natalka Voitovych (a choreographer from Ukraine, here in the USA under U4U war program)

Contributions by Shannon Beach Loureiro (Beyonce, Pink, Britney) and Bianca Sapetto (Teatro Zinzanni director/choreographer, Cirque du Soleil, 5 X Gold Medalist Team USA rhythmic gymnastics team)

The Celebrity Red Carpet host is Swiss star Petra Sprecher and features fashion models adorned by prolific fashion designer Kiki Wang, an award-winning Celebrity Fashion Designer / Entrepreneur. She is the Golden Globes / Vogue featured Designer for European Royals | Bvlgari Campaign |Oscar winning team. Fashion element helmed by Sam Kearns and Holloway Road Casting. Tap choreography by Leah Silva Reverb Tap Company.

Multi award-winning French make-up artist, Nelly Recchia, has designed the make-up for one of the lead artists, renowned for music videos, editorials, commercials and fine art photography with Katy Perry, Dita Von Teese, Kelis, Static X, Marilyn Manson, Britney Spears, Vogue, Wired magazine.

*NOTE: Paula will be present at the 2 pm show ONLY.

Media requests: INFO@LPCLA.com (310) 962-0737

About Le PeTiT CiRqUe Entertainment Global

Le PeTiT CiRqUe® is the Nobel Peace Prize Concert headliners and headliners to national Performing Arts centers across the USA.

The humanitarian gifted youth company of child prodigies, World champions, Team USA, stars of Little big Shots, AGT, The Voice etc bring you top tier family entertainment with feel-good messages and astonishing visuals.