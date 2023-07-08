J.S. Chaves’s New Book, “Sumner’s Journey,” Centers Around a Simple Farmer’s Life While Fighting for America’s Freedom and Independence in the Revolutionary War

Fulton Books author J.S. Chaves has completed his most recent book, “Sumner’s Journey: A Novel of the Revolutionary War”: a gripping historical fiction that follows a former farmer who finds himself raising arms against the British during the Revolutionary War, including two important battles that shaped the war’s outcome.

Originally from Nicaragua, author J.S. Chaves immigrated to the United States from his war-torn homeland in 1979, when he instantly fell in love with his adopted country and its history. Chaves currently works for the Department of Homeland Security and lives in Maryland with his two children. He intends to write more books highlighting different time periods in U.S. history.

Chaves shares, “‘Sumner’s Journey’ chronicles the path of farmer turned soldier, Gabriel Sumner, from the Battle of Cowpens through Guilford Court House, two of the Revolutionary War’s most important battles, as well as the Race to the Dan River, one of the Revolutionary War’s bloodiest campaigns. Dissect the strategy and relive the savagery of the fighting during the many scrimmages of that campaign, fighting which often devolved into hand-to-hand combat.”

“March with Gabriel and his men as they endure cold, hunger, and supply shortages while facing off against Banestre ‘Bloody Ban’ Tarleton and the might of Lieutenant General Charles Lord Cornwallis’s army. Reminding one and all of the sacrifices bore by the common soldier to secure our freedom from England.”

“Be with Gabriel as he is transformed from farmer and simple soldier to an officer in the 1st Maryland Infantry enduring the prejudice of being raised from the ranks. Follow his transformation from rejected figure to the regiment’s most revered officer.”

Published by Fulton Books, J.S. Chaves’s book is a captivating story that brings America’s history to life and is a must-read for those who wish to truly understand what the struggle for America’s independence was truly like.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Sumner’s Journey: A Novel of the Revolutionary War” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.