The Arrazcaeta Team Makes “America’s Best” List

The team ranked #14 among small teams by transaction sides and #145 among small teams by sales volume in 2022.

To qualify for the RealTrends + Tom Ferry Americas Best Real Estate Professionals list, participating agents must have completed at least 50 transactions or closed $20 million in sales volume during the year. Participating teams were required to have completed at least 75 transactions or closed $30 million in sales volume.

A Tampa Bay native, D.J. Arrazcaeta has a background in banking and insurance. He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Saint Leo University and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from the University of Tampa. He is fluent in Spanish and English.

Arrazcaeta is based in the Trinity office at 10710 State Road 54, #C101, Trinity, Florida 34655, and can be reached at (727) 809-0294.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Childrens Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

###