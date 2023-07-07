CTA Construction Managers Tops Off New Lexington Police Station

Construction on Lexington’s new police station continues – on track for 2024 completion.

Construction on Lexington’s new police station continues to move forward. CTA Construction Managers, the firm overseeing the building of the new station, celebrated the topping off of the building with town officials, members of the community, representatives from Tecton Architects, who designed the building and Dore and Whittier, the town’s project management firm last month.

“We are working on the exterior envelope and continuing interior framing along with mechanical rough work,” said Jeff Hazelwood, Principal, CTA Construction Managers.

“We continue to work closely with the town, their project management firm Dore & Whittier, and the team at CTA Construction Managers,” said Matt Salad, lead architect from Tecton Architects. “The new facility is being constructed in compliance with the town’s Integrated Building Design and Construction policy and the town’s net zero goals,” he continued.

“The building will be electric vehicle ready when it is completed and at the 2023 Annual Town Meeting, plans for funding the design, purchase, and installation of solar canopies and energy storage batteries at the site were discussed,” added Mike Burton, Partner at Dore & Whittier.

“We are very happy the construction is on track to be completed by summer 2024,” said Mike Cronin, Director of Public Facilities for Lexington. “The new building will be a major improvement for our residents and enhance our ability to continue to handle the needs of our growing community.”

