Taco Tuesday Takes the Nation by Storm: Announcing the Most Taco Tuesday-Loving States

TacoTuesday.com is excited to announce the states with the highest enthusiasm for Taco Tuesday. The data from Google Trends, which is a reliable source for showing the interests of internet users, reveals the states in order of popularity where the search for “Taco Tuesday” is the strongest:

1. California

2. Texas

3. Hawaii

4. Florida

5. Nevada

6. Arizona

7. Missouri

8. New Mexico

9. Kansas

10. Colorado

11. Louisiana

12. Utah

13. Nebraska

14. Illinois

15. North Carolina

16. South Dakota

17. Oklahoma

18. Ohio

19. Arkansas

20. Delaware

21. Washington

22. Iowa

23. Idaho

24. Michigan

25. Alabama

26. Georgia

27. Wisconsin

28. North Dakota

29. Wyoming

30. Minnesota

31. South Carolina

32. Virginia

33. Oregon

34. Montana

35. Maryland

36. Indiana

37. District of Columbia

38. Tennessee

39. Rhode Island

40. New York

41. Mississippi

42. Pennsylvania

43. New Jersey

44. Kentucky

45. Connecticut

46. Alaska

47. Massachusetts

48. New Hampshire

49. West Virginia

50. Vermont

51. Maine

“Taco Tuesday is more than just a day; it’s a movement that brings people together over a shared love for good food and a good time,” explains Pamela Waitt, Founder of TacoTuesday.com. “TacoTuesday.com encourages everyone to explore the diversity of taco options available in their local communities.”

The list showcases Taco Tuesday’s popularity by each state from 2004 to the present time. Google Trends analyzes the popularity of top search queries in Google Search across various regions and languages. It allows users to track the search interest and phrases.

