Milestone Localization Releases A Report On The State Of Freelancing In The Language Industry

The survey was intended to gain deeper insights into the opportunities and challenges freelancers face in the language industry. It was open to freelance language professionals across the globe for three months and received 877 responses. The participants were asked about their work profile, working habits, knowledge and skills, income, clients, and their views on the impact of AI in translation. The survey unveiled significant findings and offered valuable insights into their professional life.

Key findings from the report

1. Income satisfaction: The survey revealed that 53.36% of respondents are satisfied with their freelancing income in their language industry.

2. Client retention: 40.36% of the respondents earned more than 75% of their income from returning clients, emphasising the importance of building strong and enduring professional relationships with clients. It also highlights the potential for earning a recurring and sustainable income via freelancing in the language industry.

3. Impact of AI on workflow: A significant 73.71% of respondents who incorporated AI, automation, or machine translation tools reported improved productivity and efficiency. However, 57.6% of the respondents view AI translation tools as a threat to their profession.

4. Recommending freelancing: A notable 69.21% of the respondents are likely to recommend freelancing to others.

The report also includes quotes from experienced freelance professionals and industry experts.

The full report is available at – The State Of Freelancing In The Language Industry

Its comprehensive findings are not only beneficial for experienced freelancers but also for newcomers and other stakeholders in the language industry, providing valuable insights into this field.

