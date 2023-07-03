Global Manager Group Recently Re-Introduced the EQMS Auditor Training Presentation Kit Based on ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 With Improved Information

More than 330 editable PPT slides are included in the EQMS auditor training. These editable slides cover every aspect of the quality and environmental management system. The EQMS auditor training PPT kit includes PowerPoint slides, a trainer’s guide and handouts, workshops and two case studies, audit checklists, a sample form of the EQMS forms and templates, and a sample copy of the EQMS certified auditor’s certificate. In total, there are 9 modules in the EQMS auditor training PPT, which aid in understanding the

Principles of QMS

QMS Process Approach

ISO 9001 Requirements

ISO 14001 Requirements

EMS Aspect – Impact

Risk and Opportunity

EQMS Internal Audit

Steps for EQMS internal auditing

Terms and Definitions

All of the content in the PowerPoint presentation kit is editable and provided in Word and PowerPoint presentations. It is written in straightforward English throughout. The training package was created under the direction of experienced QMS and EMS experts with more than 20 years of extensive system deployment and certification expertise. Our team has validated and analyzed the EQMS auditor training kit at various stages of the implementation of ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015, and more than 3000 hours have been invested in its development. The editable EQMS training PPT kit is simple to use, easy to understand, and meets all standards for integrated systems. Strong internal control can be established with the use of an efficient system.

Organizations may save an immense amount of time when creating the internal auditor training course materials for in-house training programs by using Training presentation slides for EQMS auditors based on ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. Additionally, it is simple to add audio samples in your native tongue. Employees of the company will benefit from this training as it relates to surveillance audits and QMS and EMS certification. A deeper understanding of the environment and quality management system implementation is provided at all levels by the training PPT kit, which covers all of the parts and sub-sections of QMS and EMS. To know more about the EQMS training PPT, visit here: https://www.globalmanagergroup.com/Products/qms-ems-auditor-training-ppt.htm

