Dr. Jennifer Montes Selected as Top Surgeon of the Year by IAOTP

Dr. Jennifer Montes will be honored by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)

Dr. Jennifer Montes, MD, MPH Breast Surgeon and Founder of Evolve Pink, was recently selected as Top Surgeon of the Year for 2023 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

With over a decade of professional experience in the healthcare industry, Dr. Jennifer Montes has established herself as a seasoned and trusted authority in the medical field specializing in treating breast cancer. Dr. Montes recognizes that the scars created by a breast cancer diagnosis reach far deeper than the surface. She believes in the healing potential of holistic methods for the mind, body, and soul. Her years of study have allowed her to develop a unique therapeutic method that combines these modalities with conventional medicine, and her objective is to make these modalities available to all women suffering from breast cancer.

Evolve Pink offers programs to help women and families affected by breast cancer and it empowers them with information, gives compassion, comforts with holistic modalities, establishes supportive communities, and delivers powerful customized healing experiences. Evolve Pink’s areas of expertise but are not limited to: Risk Awareness and Prevention Education, Guest Speaking Events, Support Meets, Young Women’s Groups, Door-to-Door Transportation, and much more.

Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Jennifer Montes received her undergraduate education at Cornell University and went on to receive a Master’s degree in Public Health from Columbia University. She earned her medical doctorate from Temple University and completed her surgical training at Lenox Hill Hospital. During her residency, she completed externships at Memorial Sloan Kettering, Columbia University, and St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital. She received her fellowship in breast surgery from NYU Medical Center.

Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Jennifer Montes has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored on stage at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the NYC Plaza Hotel this December.

The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: Dr. Montesfor this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”

Looking back, Dr. Montes attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue to empower, inspire educate and help anyone anyway that she can.

