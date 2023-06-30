BrainSell Services Launches New Social Media Campaigns

Like most companies we have tried to maintain a presence on Social Media within house. With all our efforts dedicated to helping our clients it was time we brought someone in house who does nothing but specialize on Social Media for us here at BrainSell Services but can dedicate time to our clients as well, said Bob Licari CEO and Founder.

With the most current information about any company available online almost instantly whether it be from a smartphone, tablet or laptop, staying updated is key. The best way possible to promote your current products and services is to have a strong website and Social Media presence. Keeping current customers and finding potential new ones are only a few keystrokes away so being everywhere you can be found is essential.

It may sound simple even though its not but thats how Social Media can work for your business. We are excited to join sites like Pinterest and TikTok along with essentials like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and of course LinkedIn. We now know its not the sites you like as a business but all the sites that a potential customer can find you on. We look forward to others joining us so feel free to like and follow us and we will do the same for your business, just search ( @ ) brainsellservices, Mr dot Licari went on to say dot

