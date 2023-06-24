Tyler Barnhardt and Adriana Schap Wed at Siempre in a Beautiful Ceremony

Iconic Siempre Provides Picture-Perfect Backdrop for “13 Reasons Why” Star Tyler Barnhardt and Adriana Schap’s Dream Wedding

On Saturday, June 17th, Siempre was honored to host the enchanting wedding of Tyler Barnhardt, the beloved star of the hit series 13 Reasons Why, and his adorable partner, Adriana Schap. The couple chose Siempre, known for its iconic rotunda, to officially declare their love and commitment to each other in front of 130 cherished friends and family members.

Tyler and Adri chose to have their wedding in Utah because, as they explained to PEOPLE magazine, that was where they truly fell in love while Adri was playing the lead role in a Utah production of Mamma Mia.

“I made two trips out while she was working there and stayed for a couple weeks,” Tyler said. “One of those trips was the first time I met all of her family, who also came to see her perform. It was a wonderful experience that I will always hold on to.”

With Utah’s beautiful Corner Canyon as their backdrop, the two lovebirds exchanged vows in Siempre’s dreamy Rotunda Garden, in front of friends and loved ones, including former 13 Reasons Why costars Timothy Granaderos and Ross Butler.

Tyler beamed at his beautiful bride as she strolled down the aisle in a stunning dress by Lee Petra Grebeneau, accompanied by an elegant string quartet playing the love song classic, “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Charlie’s Angels star Ella Balinska was one of Adri’s bridesmaids, and the couple’s close friend, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, officiated the ceremony.

Planned by Britt Warnick Designs, Siempre was transformed it into a pink paradise. Shades of pink cascaded through the flowers, bridesmaid dresses, candles, signage, and lighting, evoking a sense of romance and elegance. With tasteful accents of black and gold, the design achieved a modern and refined aesthetic. Guests feasted on steak, salmon, and a beautiful, three-tiered chocolate mocha and caramel cake decorated with gold and pink flowers.

“We were thrilled to have Adriana and Tyler’s wedding with us at Siempre!” said Jennie Peterson, Director of Operations at Siempre. “From the moment they toured when we were still under construction, you could see how much they loved Siempre. Adri and Tyler’s vision came to life. You could feel their love and energy throughout the whole night.”

