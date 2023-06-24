Logistics Plus Acquires Jan Krediet Expanding its European Presence

Jan Krediet is a leading and award-winning European logistics service provider in the furniture, kitchens, project furnishing, forwarding, warehousing, and value-added services segments.

Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce it has acquired Jan Krediet, a well-known name in logistics worldwide with offices and warehouses in the Netherlands. The deal was formally completed on June 6, 2023.

Jan Krediet (JK) is a leading European logistics service provider in the furniture, kitchens, project furnishing, forwarding, warehousing, and value-added services segments with offices and warehouses in Steenwijk, NL, where its headquarters are located and in Venlo. JK was founded in 1924 and has over 200 logistics professionals, 250 trucks and vans, and over 60 thousand square meters of warehousing space. JK is part of the global furniture logistics network Mach 3000 and has experienced strong growth in recent years, with 40 million euros in sales. The company was recently recognized as the best Transport and Logistics Netherlands (TLN) company and a Top 100 Logistics Service Provider in the Netherlands.

“In 2016, LP and Jan Krediet forged a strategic partnership, coming together to service new opportunities in the FF&E industry,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO for Logistics Plus. “Moving forward, this enhanced collaboration will benefit both companies as we share remarkable cultural alignment. We have a strong sense of confidence and commitment that LP and Jan Krediet are embarking on a long-term journey together.”

View this short presentation or visit jankrediet.com to learn more about Jan Krediet.

